Marvin Lyndal Tidwell was born September 12, 1927 in Archer, FL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nettie Sray Tidwell and his parents, John and Mary Lou Tidwell. Marvin leaves behind two daughters, Chella B. Owen (Emmett), Heflin, AL and Donna T. Ziegelbauer (Jim), Atlanta, GA. Five grandchildren Ashley Baker Erb (Scott), Jeromy Owen (Misty), Brandon Owen, Katherine Ziegelbauer and James Ziegelbauer and five great grandchildren; Lucas Owen, Addison Owen, Grayson Erb, Noah Erb and Lindy Rose Erb. Marvin spent his childhood living in Albertville, AL. He was a long time member of the Boy Scouts of America. And after school he joined the military where he served state side for the United States Navy. He took pride in his country. Most of his adult life he lived in Atlanta, GA where early on he drove for a commercial freight liner all over the U.S. He retired with 30 years of service in the driving industry. He received a distinguished certification as a professional driver. Later he and his wife Nettie owned several businesses in the Acworth, GA area where they lived. Marvin was an active member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Acworth. He loved all types of music and for years played lead guitar in a band called Forever Young. His love of music covered genres from gospel to good old rock and roll. He was a self taught musician and played by ear. Nettie and Marvin later moved to Heflin, AL to live next door to his eldest daughter, Chella. In his later years, he enjoyed cutting his grass, birdwatching, riding his golf cart and visiting with his family. He lived out his last days surrounded by friends and family. Funeral services for Marvin Tidwell will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. Eastern time at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home Chapel, 2950 North, Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Eastern time also at Winkenhofer Funeral Home. Interment will be at The Pine Ridge Memorial Park in Kennesaw. The family would like to thank Sandy Bonds for being more than a friend to Marvin. She sat by his side many hours and days. We would also like to thank the staff at Cleburne County Nursing Home and Tanner Hospital for their excellent care. Last, we are thankful for Alabama Hospice Care for their kindness and for helping us to bring Marvin home so he could be at peace. Because of his love of music, the family is asking in lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to The Cleburne County Marching Tiger Band, 520 Evans Bridge Rd, Heflin, AL 36264, Attn: Mr. Doug Baker.
