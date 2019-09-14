Berma Hester Tibbitts, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019, with her children at her side. She was born February 16, 1925. The funeral will be held on Monday, September 16, at 11:00 am, with a visitation held at 10:00 am at Mayes Ward-Dobbins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Gaines Park Assisted Living on Old Hwy 41, Kennesaw GA 30152 or the Marietta Life Center 447 Atlanta Street, Marietta, Georgia 30060. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Marietta Chapel is handling her arrangements. 770-428-1511
