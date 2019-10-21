Sara Thompson of Acworth, died Sunday, October 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 Wednesday afternoon in the chapel of Collins Funeral Home with the Rev. Danny Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Rolling Hills Memory Gardens. Ms. Thompson was born in Cartersville and grew up in Acworth. She lived in Smyrna until her later years of retirement and returned to the Acworth/Kennesaw area. She retired from Boykin Tool and Supply in Atlanta and was a member of First Baptist Church, Atlanta. She is survived by a sister in law, Julia Thompson of Annandale, VA and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org/memorial gifts. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service on Wednesday from 12:00 until 1:00 PM at Collins Funeral Home 4947 North Main St. Acworth, GA 30101 770-974-3133.
