Sarah "Sally" Daniell Thomas, 91, of Bridgeboro, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Cobb Funeral Chapel with Rev. Bobby Joe Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Hartsfield Cemetery. Gathering of friends and family will take place at the Thomas home place in Hartsfield following the services. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Monday, January 24 at Cobb Funeral Chapel. Born August 2, 1930, in DeKalb County, she was the daughter of the late Roy Burnett Daniell and Beulah Bramlett Daniell. Before moving to Bridgeboro she and her husband were longtime residents of Acworth in Cobb County GA. She was a loving wife and mother. She took great pride in raising her children and welcomed all who entered her home as family. She was a woman of many talents including sewing, crafting, calligraphy, music, poetry, and writing. Her greatest talent however, was her service to the Lord Jesus Christ whose love she shared with all she met. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Bond Thomas, Sr.; brothers, Hal Robert Daniell, and Roy Burnette Daniell, Jr. Survivors include her son, Lee Bond Thomas, Jr. and wife Andre'; daughters, Theresa Lynne Thomas Parks, Deborah Irene Thomas and husband Brad Fitzgerald; brother, Hugh Alonzo Daniell and wife Billie Jo; sister, Ann Elizabeth "Betty" Daniell Richardson and husband Bill; sister-in-law Claudia Daniell; grandchildren, Paula Brooke Parks Tillman and husband Elzie, Dana Janette Parks, and Lee Bond Thomas, III. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
