Mildred Thomas, Mildred Thomas, 70, of Marietta, GA died January 02, 2020. Service will be held at 2:00 pm, on January 11, 2020 at Evelyn Samples Shelton Memorial Chapel. Arrangements by Hanley Shelton Funeral Directors.

Service information

Jan 11
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 11, 2020
2:00PM
Hanley-Shelton Funeral Directors
473 Lawrence St NE
Marietta, GA 30060
