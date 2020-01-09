Mildred Thomas, Mildred Thomas, 70, of Marietta, GA died January 02, 2020. Service will be held at 2:00 pm, on January 11, 2020 at Evelyn Samples Shelton Memorial Chapel. Arrangements by Hanley Shelton Funeral Directors.
Service information
2:00PM
473 Lawrence St NE
Marietta, GA 30060
