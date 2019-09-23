James Bobby Thead, age 89, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Rev. Matt Petty officiating. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
