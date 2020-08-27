Ms. Linda "Little" Terry, age 72 of Marietta, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 following an extended illness. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, August 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in The Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Alta Vista Cemetery. Reverend Mike Taylor will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday August 31, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Ms. Terry was born October 24, 1947 in Miami, Florida to the late Thomas J. Little and Willie Head Little. She was retired from the Oldsmobile LPGA Classic and was a member of Flagler Street Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, T.R. Seigler. Ms. Terry is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, Paul & Jennifer Terry of Acworth, Georgia and Mark & Randi Terry of Kennesaw, Georgia; grandchildren, Kyle Terry of the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, Grant Terry and Brooke Terry of Kennesaw, Georgia; sisters, Louise Little of Cleveland and Janet Seigler of Clermont; and the father of her children, Larry V. Terry, Jr. of Marietta. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
