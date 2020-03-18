Ruby Inez Moss Taylor passed away peacefully while asleep, March 17, 2020, at the age of 97. She was born in the Blaine Community, near Talking Rock, GA, on March 14, 1923 to a mother who served as a mid-wife to all in the community. Ruby was the last survivor of twelve children born to John Wallace Moss and his wife Amanda Luella Stone Moss. Graveside services are scheduled for 1:00 PM, on Friday, March 20, 2020, from the Rolling Hills Memory Gardens. Beloved wife of Roach M. Taylor, their marriage of 69 years was ended by his passing in 2011. Beloved Mother, survived by her son David M. Taylor, son & daughter in-law, Darryl (Debbie) Taylor, grandson, Michael M. Taylor, granddaughter, Aubrey (Brian) Tubiak, granddaughter, Jennifer (Greg) Kellam and great-grandchildren, Ava, Barrett & Emma. Ruby was a child of God, saved by Grace at the age of fourteen. Her first and foremost commitment was to God the Father, his only begotten son, Jesus Christ, and the Baptist Church. Family was next. She was a homemaker and child raiser who ruled the roost, while caring for a man and two boys. She was a renowned cook, who always had Sunday dinner ready after church meetings. She welcomed preachers, their families, and whoever else would come home with her and Roach. She received awards as the best salesperson in the hardware department at the old Sears Store location on Roswell St. in Marietta, GA. Small of stature, but tough as nails, she cared for her husband at home until his death. She was blessed to live an independent life through the age of 94. Her example of a life well lived is a witness to all who knew her. We, who are her survivors, are in awe of her strength and tenacity. We are all better off for the prayers she prayed on our behalf. We are thankful for, and beholden to our adopted sister, Amie Spears Lockett, who cared for our Mom for more than thirteen years. Mom grew to love Amie as a daughter and depended on her help. We know, without a doubt, Amie is an angel on earth. Without her help, we would have been destitute. We also thank those who helped Amie in time of need, her daughter Dionne Spears and Mom's across the street neighbor, Dianne Lowe. We would also like to thank Heritage of Sandy Plains for their care of Mom while she lived in their assisted living community. We are also indebted to the nurses of Amity Care Hospice, who so lovingly cared for our Mom during her final days, here on this earth. We are comforted to know we will see her again, when Jesus Christ returns to claim his own. South Canton Funeral Home, dedicated to the families we serve, 770-479-3377. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.thescfh.com
Service information
Mar 20
Service
Friday, March 20, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Rolling Hills Memory Gardens
4355 Highway 92
Acworth, GA 30102
4355 Highway 92
Acworth, GA 30102
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
