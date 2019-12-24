David G. Taylor, age 64, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at his home in Acworth Georgia surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer.A Memorial service will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00pm at Woodstock Funeral Home, 8855 Main Street, Woodstock GA 30188. Visitation will be prior to the Memorial service at the Funeral home from 11:00am until the time of service. Please visit www.woodstockfuneralhome.com
