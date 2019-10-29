Kay Rich Tatum, age 62, of Marietta, GA passed away October 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held October 31, 2019 at 11 am in the chapel of West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park. Kay was born November 15, 1956. She was preceded in death by her father Bill Rich. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Tatum; daughter, Amy (Grant) Baird of Dallas; son, Tyler (Cory) Tatum of Acworth; mother, Marguerite Rich of Marietta; sister Renee (Dunn) Henry of Marietta; grandchildren, Turner and Oakley Baird and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 4-8 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory, 2480 Macland Road, Marietta, GA 30064. Online guestbook available at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
