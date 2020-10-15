On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Robert Tallis, loving husband and father of two beautiful children passed away from complications due to Covid 19. Rob was born on June 30, 1972, to Keith and Nancy Tallis in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Raised in Roswell, GA., he joined the United States Army in 1991 and served his country, including stints at Fort Sill, Okla. and Fort Carson, Colo. He spent most of his life in the Roswell and Kennesaw GA communities and with his beloved wife, Jennifer, raised two kids Will (20) and Emma (16). He received his A.S. degree from Georgia Perimeter College and attended Kennesaw State University, where he studied business and education. Rob was a cancer survivor and over the course of 20 years on three occasions, successfully battled non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. During these cancer treatments, he put his faith in God to beat the disease while maintaining a sense of humor, good nature, and fierce determination. He was pronounced in remission for the third time in 2019. An avid hiker, fisherman, and prankster, Rob was loved and admired by all who knew him. He was often referred to as "everyone's best friend." He was never happier than when he had a fishing pole in the water or watching his kids play sports and doing other things they loved. Known for his impish grin, passion for Auburn football, and kind heart, he was the first to call loved ones on their birthdays, anniversaries, or other special occasions. He was a member of NorthStar Church, and for many years he served as a Boy Scout leader for Troop 002. Rob was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Hanks Tallis. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Jennifer Mitchell Tallis and their two children Will and Emma; his father Keith Tallis and stepmother Penny Tallis; his brothers Greg and Kyle and sister Erin Tallis Lambremont; mother and father-in-laws that he loved, Byron and Sue Harrison and Michael and Sharon Mitchell; and a bevy of adoring nieces; special aunts and uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held on November 7, 2020, at 11:00 am at NorthStar Church, 3413 Blue Springs Rd, Kennesaw GA 30144. Due to Covid considerations, the memorial will be a limited, spaced-seating service. Here is the link to reserve a seat: https://nsc.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/737/responses/new If you are unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at 11 am (EST) on Saturday, November 7, 2020, via https://www.live.northstarchurch.org In lieu of flowers, the family is grateful to accept donations in Rob's honor to Helping One Guy, a mission and 501(3c) non-profit organization of NorthStar Church. In the message box, please write Rob Tallis Memorial Fund. www.HelpingOneGuy.org
