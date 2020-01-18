Jonathan Simpson Swift, M.D. age 95 of Canton, GA passed away peacefully into the Lord's arms Wednesday January 15, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00PM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from the First Baptist Church Canton with Interment to follow in the Georgia National Cemetery at 2:30PM. Visitation will be from 11:00AM until the funeral hour at the church. Reverend George Anderson will officiate. Born March 14, 1924 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, he proudly served in World War II in the Army Air Force in 1941 over Europe. He started his medical education at the University of North Carolina shortly thereafter. He received his medical degree in Orthopedic Medicine at Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia in 1951. He served on staff at several hospitals including Hope Haven, Jacksonville, Florida, Veterans Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee, Piedmont Hospital, Atlanta, Georgia, R.T. Jones Memorial, Canton, Georgia and Northside Hospital- Cherokee, Canton, Georgia. He was in private practice for 34 years, then joined Resurgeons Orthopaedics until 2000. He completed his 63 year career with Medical Associates of North Georgia in 2017 at the age of 93. His many interests included tennis, basketball, fly fishing, and bow hunting. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 29 years, Betty Jane Fischer Swift; his only brother, Vance Everette Swift, Jr.and his second wife of 28 years, Elaine Martin Reynolds Swift. He is survived by his children; Sherilyn (Jimmie) Murray, Jonathan Swift II and Eric Swift, step children; Renee (Craig) Bickley, Leslie Bland and Roy Reynolds Jr., grandchildren; Jake (Nikki) Murray, Jacilyn Murray and Katelyn Swift, step grandchildren; Meagan Reynolds, McKenzie Reynolds, Hunter Bland, great grandchild; Jace Murray. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Swift Family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.