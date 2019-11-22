Dillon Swanson, Dillon Swanson, 25, of Hiram, GA died November 16, 2019. Service will be held at 11:00AM, on November 24, 2019 at The Clark Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Sam Clark Funeral Home.

Service information

Nov 23
Visitation
Saturday, November 23, 2019
5:00PM-9:00PM
Clark Funeral Home
4373 Atlanta HWY
Hiram, GA 30141
Nov 24
Funeral Service
Sunday, November 24, 2019
11:00AM
Clark Funeral Home Chapel
4373 Atlanta Highway
Hiram, GA 30141
Nov 24
Interment following funeral service
Sunday, November 24, 2019
12:00AM
Peaceful Meadows Memorial Cemetery
86 Hart Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
