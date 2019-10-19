Ward C. Swain 1928-2019 A resident of the city of Marietta for over 50 years he was preceded in death (in 2016) by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy J. Swain. He is survived by his children, Debra Lee Swain, Cristy Henson, and Ward Swain III, and his grandson William H. Henson. He served in WWII in Italy and later in the occupation of Germany. After his service he attended Trinity College in Hartford, CT. He worked various jobs in the aircraft industry until 1976. He then joined Polysius Corp, a subsidiary of Krupp GMBH, until his retirement in 1992. In retirement he played mandolin in a bluegrass band and wrote magazine articles for various publications. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com
