Ret. Lt. Charles Howard Sullivan, CCFD, age 81, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Rev. Jerry McClure, Rev. Joe Dan Wilkins and Rev. Dennis McCoy officiating. Interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. A lifelong resident of Cobb County, Mr. Sullivan retired as Lieutenant from the Cobb County Fire Department in 1994. He was a former member of Cheatham Hill Baptist Church, and a current member of Eastwood Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Clarence and Hershell Sullivan, and parents, Joe Benjamin Eugene and Ida Ruth Sullivan. Survivors include: Wife, Virginia Mae Sullivan; 4 Children, Donna Harris of Kennesaw, GA, Ricky (Rebecca) Sullivan of Kennesaw, GA, Ronnie (Lisa) Sullivan of Kennesaw, GA and Tiffany (Jason) Stevens of Acworth, GA; 8 Grandchildren, Colton Harris, Casey Shaw, Riley and Rachel Sullivan, Dalton, Jacob and Presley Stevens and Sierra Sullivan; Several Nieces and Nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles Sullivan's memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital @ www.stjude.org or the American Cancer Society @ www.cancer.org. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm until 8:00pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
6:00PM-8:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
2:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
