Joan A. Suhr, 97, of Marietta, Georgia, died August 1, 2019 from complications of a heart condition. Her Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 29th at 2pm at the Marietta First Presbyterian Church, followed by a reception at the church. Her internment will be at the West View Cemetery, Atlanta, Georgia at a later date. Joan was born in Augusta, Georgia, graduated from North Augusta High School and attended Winthrop College in Rock Hill, SC. Upon earning a degree in Education, she began her teaching career as a high school English teacher. In 1944, Joan married her high school sweetheart, Army First Lieutenant George F. Suhr. Their first home was in Ft. Benning, Georgia. Upon George's release from the service, he accepted a management position with the Tennessee Company. His first job assignment was in East Point, Georgia and they resided there until a transfer to Marietta allowed them to build their permanent dream home. Joan and George radiated love for each other throughout their long married life. Among their many joint interests were ballroom dancing, party and duplicate bridge, and overseas travel. They loved their church and believed that it was not necessary to be kin to be family and so they had a host of close and dear "family friends." Joan was preceded in death by her mother, father and step-father. She is survived by her beloved husband of 75 years, George F. Suhr, and friends galore, including those very special friends from their neighborhood and the Marietta First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to our soldiers serving overseas via Project Mail Call, to the Marietta First Presbyterian Church or to the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.