Betty Suttles Suddeth, age 79, of Acworth, Georgia passed away July 30, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Interment will follow at Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Marietta, GA. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com
