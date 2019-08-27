Dewey L. Styles, age 84, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Rev. Lamar Rackley officiating. Interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dewey Styles' memory to the Alzheimer's Association @ www.alz.org. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
