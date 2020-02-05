Edward Charles Strayton passed away on February 3, 2020 at the age of 77 from Parkinson's. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, May 25, 1942. He was the oldest of 3 brothers. He joined the Navy after high school and was stationed in Brooklyn, NY and Memphis, TN. He met Mary Allen Strayton, the love of his life, while stationed in Memphis, TN. They were married 55 years. His family was the most important gift to him. Ed, Mary and children moved from Memphis, TN to Marietta, GA for Ed's job with IBM. He retired after 33 years. He also worked and retired from Olympus America. He was a member of Roswell St. Baptist Church in Marietta, Boy Scouts, Memphis Jaycees and United Way. He leaves his wife, Mary and 4 daughters: Tena (Taylor) Herbik, Lynda (Slade) Brogdon, Kristina Gravel and Karyn (Steve) Diamond. 2 brothers: George (Vicky) Strayton and children and Bill (Linda) Strayton and children, 8 grandchildren: Kinsey, Dylan and Owen Gravel, Colby and Brody Brogdon, Justin, Cameron, and Cason Diamond. We want to thank Alto Assisted Living and Memory Care of Marietta for the grace shown to Ed in his last days. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to contribute may give to the American Cancer Society and Parkinson's Foundation. The family of Ed Strayton will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, Kennesaw, GA.
