Mr. Edwin John Strapp, Jr., age 83 of Kennesaw, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Funeral service will be held 11 AM Friday, February 14, 2020 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta with Monsignor John Walsh officiating. Interment will follow at 1:30 PM in Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. Mr. Strapp was born in Chicago, IL and grew up in LaGrange Village. He served in the U.S. Army and was the owner of Power and Motion Industrial Sales, Inc. Mr. Strapp was a pilot and a world traveler. He ran in nineteen Peachtree Road Races and was "very Patriotic. He loved the U.S.A. Mr. Strapp was preceded in death by his wife Emily Hodel Strapp. He is survived by sons Joseph Strapp (Teresa) and Michael Strapp (Corey) of Acworth; daughter Emily Golden of Atlanta; grandchildren William John Strapp, Paul Joseph Strapp, Shannon Marie Strapp, Alan Nathaniel Strapp, Christina Jane Strapp, and Nicholas John Strapp. The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Carmichael Funeral Home- Marietta 770-424-4924 Carmichaelcares.com
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
11:00AM
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
1:30PM
201 Mt. Vernon Hwy.
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.