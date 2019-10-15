Linda Elaine Strandell, age 72 of Smyrna, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. Linda was born on February 25, 1947, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was a resident of Smyrna. Before retirement, Linda worked as a legal administrative assistant and was a dedicated and loving mother. She is survived by her husband Carlos Strandell of Smyrna; daughters Hallie L. Adcock of Michigan, Kendra (John) Jordan of Brandon, Mississippi, Brittany Strandell (Steven Shipman) of Smyrna; brother Ronald (Lois) Smay of Nashville, Tennessee; and, grandchildren Corey and Caden Bosma and Mason and Kameron Jordan. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467.
