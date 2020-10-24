Howard Stith, Howard Seymour Seymour Stith, 87, of Marietta, GA died October 20, 2020. Service will be held at 2 to 4 PM, on October 27, 2020 at Marietta. Arrangements by Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home.
To send flowers to the family of Howard Stith, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Oct 27
Visitation
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
180 Church Street, N.E.
Marietta, GA 30060
180 Church Street, N.E.
Marietta, GA 30060
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.