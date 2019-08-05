Mrs. Faye Dyer Stewart, age 89, passed away on July 11, 2019 in Santa Rosa, FL. Mrs. Stewart was born in Rome, GA on March 10, 1930, daughter of the late Walter Eugene Dyer and the late Inez Carroll Dyer. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Owen Stewart Jr; three sisters, Joyce Smith, Emily Roland and Patricia Dyer; and four brothers, J.W. Dyer, Jerry Dyer, Don Dyer, and Arnold Dyer. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Carole and Alan Nicholson of Destin, FL; three grandchildren, Chandler and Anna Nicholson of Chattanooga, TN, Caitlin Nicholson and Cole Nicholson, both of Destin, FL; and one sister, Ruth Hartline of Denver, CO and nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00am at Pine Ridge Memorial Park, Kennesaw, GA. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Cure Alzheimers Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.