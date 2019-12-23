Beverly June Stephens, age 83 of Smyrna, Ga. died Sunday December 22, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held 12:00 Noon on Thursday December 26, 2019 in the Jonquil Chapel Of Castellaw Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery in Marietta, Ga. The Family will receive friends 10 am until service time Thursday. She is survived by her husband of 57 years James C. Stephens, sister Betty Wallace and several nieces and nephews. She was a member of Grace Point Baptist Church, an avid piano player, avid seamstress, and an avid Canner.
Service information
10:00AM-12:00PM
866 Church St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
12:00PM
866 Church St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.