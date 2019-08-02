Vivian K. Stein 78, of Marietta, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Carl F. Stein, Jr. and daughter, Nancy S. Higgins (Christopher R. Higgins). Vivian lived a full life and was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She loved animals, cooking and was passionate about gardening. Vivian will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations, to A.G. Rhodes Health and Rehab, 900 Wylie Rd. SE Marietta, GA 30067. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, August 4 at 10:00 a.m. at Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
