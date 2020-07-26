Judith Ann Stegall (Judy), of Marietta went home to be with the Lord on April 20, 2020. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park. For the health and safety of all who attend, please wear a mask and observe social distancing during the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Foundation of America https://hospicefoundation.org or Humane Society of Cobb County. https://humanecobb.com.
