Judith Ann Stegall (Judy), 77, of Marietta went home to be with the Lord on April 20, 2020. Judy was born November 1, 1942 in Hempstead, New York, the daughter of Jane and Idwal Jones. She lived in Garden City, NY until high school then moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL where she graduated from Stranahan High School. Judy became a Registered Nurse, receiving her degree from Charity Hospital School of Nursing in New Orleans, LA. She also worked as a RN at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. After she moved to Marietta in 1967, she was privileged to stay-at-home with her daughters while volunteering with Hospice and Meals on Wheels and being involved with the Junior League of Cobb-Marietta and Cobb Medical Auxiliary. After 25 years, Judy reinstated her nursing license and served as a Home Health Nurse and then Discharge Planner for Wellstar Cobb Hospital. Judy loved her home and family. She loved her girls, their husbands, and grandchildren and was their biggest cheerleader. She was kind, compassionate, a patient listener, and great encourager. And she was witty. Her beautiful smile and infectious laugh will be missed. Judy's God-given passion was caring for others. She cared deeply as a nurse and also as a friend, making sure others' needs were being met. She also lovingly cared for many animals over the years. Needy dogs and cats without a place to belong would somehow know to come to Judy's house. She is survived by her daughters: Kristen Kyburz Brock (Hamilton) of Chattanooga, Kelley Kyburz Mitchell (Bart) of Marietta, and six grandchildren: Hunter Brock (Dabney), Maclaine Kuehn (Carter), Rebecca Brock, Ben Brock, Mia Mitchell and Sydney Mitchell, brother Bryn Jones of Ft. Lauderdale (Chris), and nieces and nephews Erika Stefani (Donny), Kyle Jones, and Kimberly Benitez (Carlos). Arrangements for a Celebration of Judy's life will be made as soon as gatherings are permitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Foundation of America or Humane Society of Cobb County. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta is handling the arrangements.
