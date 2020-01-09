Rodney Staton, Allen Rodney Allen Staton, 55, of Marietta, GA died January 07, 2020. Service will be held at 4:00 PM, on January 10, 2020 at Chapel-Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home. Arrangements by Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home.

Service information

Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
3:00PM-3:50PM
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Historic Marietta Chapel
180 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
Jan 10
Memorial Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
4:00PM-5:00PM
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Historic Marietta Chapel
180 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
