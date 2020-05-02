Ralph Horsley Stark, 96 of Marietta passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 peacefully with his loving wife by his side. Born May 2, 1923, in Tallapoosa County, AL, he was the youngest of 7 children. Raised in Alexander City, AL and the New Site area, he was raised in a Christian home. He is preceded in death by his Father ( John Nathan Stark), Mother, (Illa Belle Horsley Stark) and (6) brothers (Coy, Edwin, John Robert, Stanley, Paul, and Howard). He is survived by his Sweetheart of 69 years, Grace Rainwater Stark, many Nieces, Nephews, and Friends. Ralph served in World War II, being honorably discharged on January 11, 1946 after serving as a Radio Operator in such places as the Philippines. Upon discharge, he soon relocated to Marietta and established a career with Lockheed Martin. After 37 years in the tooling department, he retired to enjoy many years with his wife Grace whom he married on May 20, 1950. Ralph was a devout Christian and attended Faith Temple formerly known as Four Square Church in Alexander City, AL. He was also a regular attendee at Mount Paran Church in Atlanta. He believed in Christ, Family, and Integrity and lived his life accordingly. He loved the Lord with all his heart. In compliance with the Social Distancing, the Mausoleum Entombment Service will be held on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020, at 2:00 o'clock, at Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, Georgia, 30060. A Memorial Service may be held at a later date. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, no flowers will be received at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association in his name will be greatly appreciated. Until we meet again My Love, Uncle Ralph, and My Friend.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.