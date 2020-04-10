Betty Carleen Napier Staples peacefully ascended home with her heavenly father on 9 March 2020, a beautiful spring day, enjoying sunshine, fresh air and the beauty and peace outdoors with her daughter. Betty was born in Laurens County, Georgia, July 1930, to Thomas Rentz Napier and Augusta Adams Napier. After high-school graduation, Betty attended nursing school at the Medical College of Georgia. Betty was a Christian and a member of McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church. She retired from Kennestone Hospital and the Cobb County Board of Education. She was known so very well for her beautiful smile, compassion, kindness and love for family. She also shared her overwhelming love for horses and, as it was, most things with four legs. Sometimes, even various critters with just two legs also stole a piece of her heart. She was an avid fisherwoman. She enjoyed sharing her quite hereditary "green thumb". Her mantra was "use it or lose it" and she did absolutely that. She was a member of the Cherokee Saddle Club, also judging horse shows for many years, and the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders' and Exhibitors' Association, proudly showing Tennessee Walking Horses. Up to her final days Betty enjoyed riding horses, planting and nurturing beautiful things and fishing. She was very gifted at cooking a fantastic meal and enjoyed nothing better than to host family dinner around the table. She loved to read, and there's no one who enjoyed their Marietta Daily Journal more. Betty is predeceased by her husband William L. "Bill"/"Red" Staples, parents Thomas Rentz Napier and Augusta Adams Harrod, sister and brother-in-law Martha L. Napier and Walter H. Lewis Jr., brother and sister-in-law Augustus Rentz and Jane Tucker Napier, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Lawrence F. and Frances D. Staples, son-in-law Steve Douglas Hughes, nephews Walter H. Lewis III, Tommy T. Napier, Garry W. Staples, former son-in-law John Lewis. She is survived by her children, who loved and adored her: son, Lewis R. Staples, daughters, Roslyn A. Hughes-Walton and Peggy S. Lewis; beloved, prided grandchildren: Gary A. Lewis (Ally), Jana L. Sullivan (Jamie), Holli M. Staples, and Lucas William Staples, and former daughter-in-law Christina Abrams, 6 great granddaughters and 2 great grandsons. As well, nieces: Eloise N. Vesper, Alma N. Aaron, Dawn Martin, Kathleen S. Thomas, Connie S. Slama and nephew, Lawrence J. Staples and many great nieces and nephews and a blessed abundance of very dear and devoted friends. Arrangements will be announced at a later time for her Celebration of Life to be held at McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church. https://www.mdjonline.com/news/lifestyle/forever-young-marietta-resident-proves-age-is-only-a-number/article_314cb6aa-3e34-55ae-b395-3ae46be8df5d.html
