James Stanley, "Bosco" James "Bosco" Stanley, 82, of Mableton, GA died February 23, 2020. Service will be held at 2:00PM, on February 27, 2020 at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church. Arrangements by Davis-Struempf Funeral Home and Crematory.

Service information

Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Mt. Harmony Baptist Church
561 Veterans Memorial Hwy SE
Mableton, GA 30126
Feb 27
Funeral Services
Thursday, February 27, 2020
2:00PM
Mt. Harmony Baptist Church
561 Veterans Memorial Hwy SE
Mableton, GA 30126
