Joshua Andrew Stanfill went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was a 2018 graduate of Cornerstone Preparatory Academy where he was a member of the BETA Club, basketball team, cross-country team and archery team. He loved playing chess, reading books, exploring the woods with his brother Jonathan and dog Hope. He enjoyed going to the beach and catching wildlife. While in high school, he attended Kennesaw First Baptist Church and went on mission trips to Montreal. He had a heart for the homeless. He was currently a freshman at Kennesaw State University, studying computer science. "Joshua, you brought much joy and delight to your family and all who knew you. Our hearts are broken and shattered. We are clinging to the hope of being united one day when we all go home to be with Jesus. You will be deeply missed by all those who were blessed to know you". Preceding in death are Joshua's maternal grandparents Julian and Dorothy Jackson. He is survived by his parents Stephen and Nancy Stanfill; his sister Lauren Stanfill and his brother Jonathan Stanfill; his paternal grandparents Dr. William and Shirley Stanfill; his aunts and uncles Will and Vera Stanfill, Richard and Stefanie Stanfill, John and Sabrina Jackson, Jerry and Charlotte Jackson, Julian Jackson and Cathy Adams; great aunt Linda Hamm; cousins Joel and Dee Dee Harrison, Nik Onder, Jordan and Milo, Tim Onder, Christie and Neyla, Hanna Stanfill and son Colton, Sarah Stanfill, Emma Stanfill, Mabry Stanfill, Abbey Stanfill, and Cole Stanfill. A funeral service will be held 11 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta (1130 Whitlock Ave. NW). Burial will be private.
Service information
11:00AM
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
