Carla Ruth Lee Stanfield, age 67, of Powder Springs, formerly of Sparta, Tennessee passed from this life on November 29, 2019 at Cobb Tranquility Hospice in Austell, Georgia. She was born Monday, July 21, 1952 in Sparta, Tennessee to the late James and Virgie Knowles Lee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, J.C. Lee. Survivors include her loving husband, Corley Stanfield; step-grandson Jayden Gibson; sisters Glenda (Bob) Gillen of Manchester, Tennessee, Anna (Bob) Briggs of Cookeville, Tennessee; sister-in-law Billie Williams of Powder Springs, Georgia; several nieces and nephews. After graduating from White County High School, Sparta, Tennessee, Carla moved to Atlanta. Carla worked in management for commercial and construction supply companies. She retired as an administrative assistant to the City Manager of Kennesaw, Georgia. Carla did not have children, but was a special aunt to well-loved nieces and nephews, as well as their children and grandchildren. With Carla, children had good behavior, enjoyed fun activities, and made lasting memories. Vacations were primarily trips to beaches on the Gulf Coast or family visits to Tennessee. Her adult life was in Georgia, but Tennessee was always special. Funeral services for Carla Ruth Lee Stanfield were held Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 at 3:00 pm with Pastor Roger Beck and Bob Gillen officiating. Interment followed in West Cemetery.
