Johnny Stamper

Johnny B. Stamper, 70, of Marietta, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020 with Rev. Barry Lancaster officiating. Interment will be at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park. Mr. Stamper is survived by his wife, Reenae M. Stamper; his two daughters, Shea Ellerbee (Shane) of Douglasville, GA, Amber Dean (Dusty Chatham) of Dallas, GA; his four grandchildren, McKinley Mathis, Grant Ellerbee, Greyson Ellerbee, and Landon Chatham. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cobb County Humane Society, www.humanecobb.com Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home and Crematory Macland Chapel in Powder Springs, is in charge of the arrangements. (770)943-1511 www.mayeswarddobbins.com

