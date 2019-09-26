Mr. Michael W. Stallings, SR, age 67 of Smyrna, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. A funeral service will be held 11 am Friday, September 27, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Chattahoochee. Interment will be in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Stallings was a native of Atlanta and a graduate of Pebblebrook High School. He had been a lifelong resident of Cobb County and was previously a member of the Smyrna Presbyterian Church. He was a deacon and longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Chattahoochee. He was preceded in death by his father David W. Stallings, SR, and sister Leslie Currie. Surviving are his wife Sherry Stallings of Smyrna, mother Betty Stallings of Smyrna, sons Michael W.(Jodi) Stallings, JR of Dallas, Daniel A. (Angela) Stallings of Douglasville, brothers David W. (Gail) Stallings, JR of Marietta, Brian (Stephanie) Stallings of Acworth, Craig (Lynn) Stallings of Jasper, Todd (Melanie) Stallings of Cumming, brother in law George Smith "Smitty" Barnett, sister in law Joanie Jones, grandchildren Michael W. "Bo" Stallings, III, Sophie M. Stallings, Reed A. Stallings, Daniel A. "Henry" Stallings, JR. Mike, as he was known by his friends and family, possessed an extraordinary mechanical mind. His gift was his ability to fix just about anything and the pride he took in the quality of his work. Despite having life long effects of Polio as a child, he was able to achieve and enjoy much in life. Mike loved to fish with his boys and spent many Friday nights with lights off the boat crappie fishing. He was a diehard Ford man and was a passionate NASCAR fan, his favorite driver being Bill Elliott. As a Falcons season ticket holder, he spent many Sundays at the GA Dome with a group of boys half his age tailgating and enjoying Sundays watching football. His favorite vacation spot was New Smyrna Beach, FL and the annual trip became something that he treasured more and more as the years went by. Mike lived his life as an example for others and would simply ask that we do the same in remembrance of him. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to the First Baptist Church of Chattahoochee 1950 Bolton Road Atlanta, GA 30318. The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Carmichael Funeral Homes in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
