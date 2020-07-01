Gene Gordon Spring, age 79, of Marietta, Georgia passed away June 29, 2020. Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Powder Springs Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Powder Springs, GA with Rev. Tommy Channell officiating. Mr. Spring was a native of Sylvester Georgia and has lived in Atlanta and Marietta Georgia since 1960. He retired from Smurfit Plastic Manufacturing. He was of the Baptist faith and served in the United Air Force. He loved playing golf with his friends at Dogwood Country Club and other courses. Survivors include: wife of 52 years Susan R. Spring of Marietta, GA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 1:30 pm until 2:00 pm at Powder Springs Memorial Gardens in Powder Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gene Spring's memory to a favorite Charity of your choosing. CDC GUIDELINES FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING MUST BE OBSERVED Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

