Gene Gordon Spring, age 79, of Marietta, Georgia passed away June 29, 2020. Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Powder Springs Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Powder Springs, GA with Rev. Tommy Channell officiating. Mr. Spring was a native of Sylvester Georgia and has lived in Atlanta and Marietta Georgia since 1960. He retired from Smurfit Plastic Manufacturing. He was of the Baptist faith and served in the United Air Force. He loved playing golf with his friends at Dogwood Country Club and other courses. Survivors include: wife of 52 years Susan R. Spring of Marietta, GA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 1:30 pm until 2:00 pm at Powder Springs Memorial Gardens in Powder Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gene Spring's memory to a favorite Charity of your choosing. CDC GUIDELINES FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING MUST BE OBSERVED Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.