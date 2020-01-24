Mr. Richard W. Spier, age 95, of Marietta, passed away January 21, 2020. He was a Veteran of WWII having served in the U. S. Navy in the Pacific and was owner of Jack's Generator Shop. Preceded in death by his wives, Beulah Mae Spier and Wynell Spier; daughter, Donna Massey; son, Rick Spier. Survived by his son, Ronnie Spier and his wife, Judy; daughters, Joan Neville, Donna Laura Duncan; brother, Cliff Spier; grandchildren, Nicholas Spier, Sheri Massey; great grandchildren, Lauren Peeples, Mary Morgan; great grandchild, Lucy Peeples; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Sunday Jan. 26 at 2 PM in the chapel f Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with Chaplin Jud Henley officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery with the U. S. Navy providing Military Honors. The family will receive friends between th hours of 12 until 2 PM Sunday at the funeral home. The family request that rather than sending flowers please send plants that can be planted in Mr. Spier's garden. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway Se, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
