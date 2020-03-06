Norma J. Spence, age 85, of Powder Springs passed away March 5, 2020. Norma was a long-time member of Center Point United Methodist Church in Temple, GA. She was a graduate of Cedartown High School. Norma was an avid reader, loved to travel, and a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Marie Jackson; son, Doug Spence; sister, Betty Hope; and brother, "Bud" Jackson. Norma is survived by her husband of 65 years, Moses M. Spence; brothers, Bob Jackson and Leroy Jackson; sister, Shirley Jackson Fernandez; special friend, Jeanette Pike; and a myriad of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 8, 2:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Chapel with Rev. Bill Tidwell officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM before the service. Interment will follow the service at Center Point United Methodist Church Cemetery, Temple, GA. Flowers are appreciated, however in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Center Point United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2176 Center Point Road, Temple, GA 30179.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
1975 East-West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
2:00PM
1975 East-West Conn
Austell, GA 30106
