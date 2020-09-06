James Michael Spence age 72 of Marietta, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Michael was a lifetime resident of Marietta and a graduate of Marietta High School. He was a retired Firefighter for the City of Marietta with 26 years of service. Michael had numerous hobbies including woodworking, traveling and music; but his life long passion was Native American History. Survivors include his wife, Judy Spence; step- father, Charles (Scrappy) Edwards of Marietta; brother, William Edwards (Gwen) of Douglasville; daughter, Shanna Lynn Spence Mulkey of Marietta; three grandchildren, Shaun Michael Mulkey, Shaelynn Grace Mulkey, Sarah Jade Mulkey all Marietta. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation. 2575 Chantilly Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
