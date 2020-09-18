It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Blythe Madelynne Speer on September 15, 2020, at the age of 15. She was born May 16, 2005, in Temple, Texas, and moved to Georgia in kindergarten. Blythe attended Cornerstone Preparatory Academy where she was a sophomore. Blythe was joyful and articulate, and she sought out adventure from her earliest days. Blythe's smile and joy were contagious. Her loving spirit made everyone feel welcome. She is survived by her parents, Erik and Zoe, and her younger siblings, William, Henry, and Emma; her grandparents, Bill Morris, Josette Honus, Wayne and Carolyn Speer, and Wayne and Ann Carpenter; her aunts, uncles, and cousins, Aaryn, Mike, Presley, Gwen & Naoh Goos; Todd, Jessica, & Oliver Speer; Brad, Dana, Elle, Hadley, & Aila Carpenter; and Grant, Jun, Melanie, Nia, and Maky Reedy. Her celebration of life will be at Terminus Wake Park, Sunday, September 27th. Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. for coffee and fellowship, and a service will follow at 9:30. #boardingforblythe
Service information
Sep 27
Celebration of Life
Sunday, September 27, 2020
9:30AM
9:30AM
Terminus Wake Park
171 LakePoint Pkwy
Cartersville, GA 30121
171 LakePoint Pkwy
Cartersville, GA 30121
