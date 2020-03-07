Bettie Jo (Simpson) Southern was called home Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Marietta, surrounded by her loving family. Bettie was born November 10, 1933, to the late Charles Hubert Simpson and Edna Ozella McDuffie. A 1951 graduate of R. L. Osborne High School. She married her high school sweetheart, the late Harold Thomas Southern in June of 1952. The 2 enjoyed traveling and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. They were charter members of the Marietta Harley Owners Group, where she served as treasurer for many years. After Harold's passing she knew that she couldn't give up her passion for motorcycles, so at the age of 58, she took her place at the handlebars of their 85th Anniversary Edition Harley Davidson that was outfitted with a sidecar. She worked for W.C. Brown trucking company, the late E.T. Brown, and office management of Southern Body Shop. Bettie took great pride in her children, Gary (Lorena) Southern and Terry (Debbie) Southern, her 6 granddaughters, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. Funeral service will be 1 PM Monday, March 9, 2020 in the Chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta with Rev. Clarence Howard officiating. Burial will be in Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery. The Family will receive friends from 11 AM to 1 PM before the service at the Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta. 770-424-4924. www.carmichaelcares.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
