Emmett Sousa

Emmett Anthony "Tony" Sousa, formally of Marietta, died peacefully of prostate cancer at his Dahlonega home on January 3, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Fernandina, Florida on January 1, 1933 to Domingo "Charlie" Sousa and Ella May (Littles) Sousa. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Elizabeth. He is survived by his wife Judy, his children Leslie Sousa of Tallahassee, Florida, his son Gregory (Denis) of Gulfport, Florida, stepson Blair Waldron (Krysia) of Marietta, Georgia, stepdaughter Ashley (John) Hope of New Orleans, Louisiana, four grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. McDonald Funeral Home in Dahlonega (www.dahlonegafuneralhome.com) is handling arrangements. A complete obituary is located there and condolences may be left at this site.

To plant a tree in memory of Emmett Sousa as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
