Clarice Eileen Sorrow, 87, went to be with her Lord, September 14, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial graveside service will be held at a later time in GA. Clarice was born March 20, 1932, in Wheeling, West Virginia, to Harry and Mable Jepson Nickerson. She lived in Georgia for many years before moving to Florence, where she has lived the past four years. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Marietta, GA. She loved spending time with her friends playing Bunko, cards, bingo and was an avid bowler for many years. She is described as a wonderful loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who enjoyed life. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were very special to her. Clarice loved to listen to gospel music and her favorite scripture was the 23rd Psalm. Those preceded her in death were her parents; Husband, Dennis L. Sorrow and son, Joseph Eccles. Survivors include her son, Nick (Marybeth) Sorrow of Georgia; daughters, Delores (Bobby) Porter of Florence, Deborah (Wayne) Vaillancourt of GA; Sister Mary Lou Sansome; 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.