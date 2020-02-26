Mr. Thomas Smith, age 81, a life-long resident of Marietta, Georgia passed away on February 24, 2020. Mr. Smith was born in 1939 to Henry & Elaine Thompson Smith. He graduated from Sprayberry High School and went on to a career as an automotive mechanic. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR races and tinkering with car engines. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife Virginia Holcomb Smith; and his siblings, Lester Smith, Bobby Smith, and Loyd Smith. He is survived by his son, Neal Smith; siblings, Hugh Smith, Virginia Groover, Larry Smith, A.M. Smith, and Lonnie Smith; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and family members. The family will receive guests for visitation on Thursday, February 27, 2020 between 5:00pm and 7:00pm at H.M. Patterson & Son - Canton Hill Chapel, in Marietta. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28, 202 at 11:00am in the Chapel of H.M. Patterson & Son - Canton Hill Chapel. Interment will follow at the Cheatham Hill Memorial Park, in Marietta. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association by visiting www.alz.org
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
1157 Old Canton Road Ne
Marietta, GA 30068
11:00AM
1157 Old Canton Road Ne
Marietta, GA 30068
