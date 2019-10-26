Sherman K. Smith passed away September 28. He retired from Lockheed in 2002 and lived in Fairmount, Ga in Gordon County. He is survived by his wife Shirley, son Sherman Jr. and his wife Lesa, daughter Shannon and her husband Andrew Heath; 6 grandchildren Savannah and Matt Cannon, Sidney Smith, David, Rachel and Caleb Heath; sisters Elouise McManis, Barbara Browning and husband James; nieces and nephews. Celebration of life November 2nd. Contact family for arrangements.
