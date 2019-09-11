Sarah Smith, born Feb. 24th, 1938, passed away on September 5th, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Howard M. Jamieson Sr., and Vera P. Jamieson, brother Howard M. Jamieson Jr., and Great Grand Baby Hunter Stiles. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her Loving Husband of 62 years, Oscar J. Smith, Son; Kim Smith (Sarah), Daughters; Vera DeLorenzo, Velinda Nadler (AJ); and Vivian Smith. And a host of Grandchildren; Shannon Stiles (Mitchell); Matthew Smith (Kimberly); Ashley Denton; Alex Nadler; Kristen Sloan (Michael); Christopher Denton (Amanda); Lee Smith; Megan DeLorenzo; Austin Nadler; and Felix DeLorenzo (Caroline). Great Grandchildren Brayden Hodge DeLorenzo; Jordan Denton; Alijah Denton and Karlin Smith. Sister; Marlene Parker (Joe) and Beverly King (Robert). Brother-in-law Richard Smith. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.