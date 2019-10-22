Rosalie Jeannette Smith, age 84, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. A long-time resident of Powder Springs, Mrs. Smith retired after a career as a government employee ending at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta. She was also involved with the Powder Springs Woman's Club, and served as treasurer for the West Princeton Home Owner's Association. She was a lover of all animals, an avid reader of the Marietta Daily Journal and the Atlanta-Constitution, and was a connoisseur of coffee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Beal Smith, in 2014. Survivors include: a son, Brenton K. Smith and wife Hannah Layton, Powder Springs, GA; a daughter, Alycia J. Smith and husband Eric Anderson, Atlanta, GA; grandson, Jaxon Anderson; sister, Mary Gatipon, Arlington, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cobb County Humane Society. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
