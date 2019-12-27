Ronnie Smith, J. Ronnie J. Smith, 73, of Marietta, GA died December 25, 2019. Service will be held at 2:00 PM, on December 28, 2019 at Georgia Funeral Care 4671 S. Main St. Acworth, GA. 30101. Arrangements by Georgia Funeral Care.
