Mr. Robert Edward "Eddie" Smith, age 72 of Acworth, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Eddie was a native of Marietta and a graduate of Marietta High School. He was lifelong resident of Cobb County and a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Cartersville. He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Smith, and his mother, Evelyn Smith, both of Marietta. Eddie leaves behind his loving wife, Sue Miller Smith, of 54 years, sons Robert Edward Smith, Jr. (Sunny), Brandon Keith Smith (Jennifer), Kevin Glenn Smith (Kelly), sisters Paula Mowrer and Glenda Hale. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ashton Smith Womack (Jacob), Abigail Smith, Courtney Smith, Kaylee Smith, Buddy Smith, Trey Smith, Kadie Smith, Kamryn Smith, and Christian Smith. Eddie was a veteran of the United States Army. He and his wife, Sue, owned and operated Kennesaw Elementary Daycare in Kennesaw. He loved a good joke, Georgia football, and fishing. His greatest joy, however, was his family, especially his grandchildren! A celebration of life service will be held at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Saturday, October 12th, at 11:00 am. Donations can be made in Eddie's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.
