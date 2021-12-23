Nancy Elaine Smith, age 97 of Smyrna, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021. A funeral service will be held 1 pm Thursday, December 30, 2021 in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cartersville. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband Clifton H. Smith. She is survived by her children Linda Green of Smyrna, Jane (Jerry) Hollingsworth of Canton, Anne Curtis of Kennesaw, Cathy (Frank) Gwaltney of Smyrna, Carol Butler of Smyrna, Buddy (Beth) Smith of Marietta, Lee (Robin) Smith of Marietta, Becky (Gary) of Austell, Mike (Alisa) of Woodstock, 20 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association www.billygraham.org or MUST Ministries www.mustministries.org The family will receive friends from 11 am - 1 pm Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.